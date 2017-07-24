Sony Inks Deal to Sell PlayStation Vue Internet TV Service Through Small Cable Operators

Here’s a switch: Your local cable company may soon be offering you a cable TV bundle from Sony — which markets its PlayStation Vue service as a “cable alternative.”

Under an agreement between Sony Interactive Entertainment America and the National Cable Television Cooperative, the NCTC’s members will be able to offer the broadband-delivered PlayStation Vue service. The not-for-profit NCTC serves about 850 cable and broadband systems across the U.S. representing more than 9 million customers. The org operates as a programming and hardware purchasing organization for its member companies.

“Our members are looking for ways to offer more video choice to their customers, and this new agreement allows them to do that,” NCTC president and CEO Rich Fickle said. “NCTC understands the importance of pursuing new opportunities for the distribution of content, and we are excited to partner with such a strong brand.”

NCTC also recently struck a deal with startup FuboTV to provide its sports-centric over-the-top streaming TV bundle through its members. FuboTV’s entry-level bundle includes 60-plus live channels, including 34 that carry sports.

PlayStation Vue is accessible through TV-connected devices such as PlayStation 4, PS 3, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Android TV, iOS and Android mobile devices, and on the web through PC and Mac web browsers. The service also supports Google Chromecast via compatible Android and iOS devices.