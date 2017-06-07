Sony Debuts ‘Clean Version’ of 24 Movies Via iTunes, Vudu, Fandango

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has launched a “clean version” initiative allowing viewers to screen edited versions of two dozen Sony films.

The studio is making the broadcast TV or airline version of these 24 titles available when a consumer purchases a film in its original form on iTunes, Vudu, and FandangoNOW.

Seth Rogen, who produced and starred in Sony’s “The Interview” and “Sausage Party,” objected to the initiative following Tuesday’s announcement, tweeting a profanity-laden response.

Holy shit please don't do this to our movies. Thanks. https://t.co/0lpoESaIQd — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) June 6, 2017

“The Clean Version allows viewing for a wider audience, giving people the chance to watch their favorite films together,” Sony said. “Clean Version movies can be accessed with purchase of the theatrical versions.”

The films include all five versions of “Spider-Man” along with “50 First Dates,” “Battle Of The Year,” “Big Daddy,” “Captain Phillips,” “Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon,” “Easy A,” “Elysium,” “Ghostbusters,” “Ghostbusters II,” “Goosebumps,” “Grown Ups,” “Grown Ups 2,” “Hancock,” “Inferno,” “Moneyball,” “Pixels,” “Step Brothers,”

“Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby” and “White House Down.”

The move comes six months after family-friendly filtering service VidAngel bowed to a federal judge’s order and shut down its site completely. Judge Andre Birotte ordered the company to cease operations on Dec. 12, issuing an injunction at the request of Disney, Warner Bros. and 20th Century Fox, which have complained that the service was pirating their content.

The news was first reported by Yahoo Movies.