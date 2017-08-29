Sonos to Announce Voice-Activated Speaker Oct. 4

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent @jank0
Sonos Plans Event October 4 to
Courtesy of Sonos

Sonos is inviting journalists to a press event on Oct. 4 in New York, where the company is poised to introduce a voice-activated speaker with integrated microphones. The company didn’t spell out its announcement plans in the invite, but it didn’t have to: the impending had already been revealed by a FCC filing Monday.

In that filing, Sonos had accidentally failed to redact key details about an upcoming device, stating that it would come with “integrated voice control functionality with far field microphones. Moreover, the device will support multiple voice platforms and music services, allowing customers to effortlessly control their music on Sonos.” The filing was first reported by Zatztnotfunny.com.

The site was also able to unearth a mock-up of the speaker’s touch interface, parts of which Sonos chose to include in its email invite as well.

Sonos has long been looking to catch up with Amazon’s Echo and similar voice-activated speakers. The company struck a partnership with Amazon last year to let consumers control their Sonos speakers with the help of an Amazon Echo, a feature that is still in private beta testing.

However, Sonos CEO Patrick Spence also told Variety earlier this year that the company would eventually build its own hardware with integrated microphones as well. Recent changes to the company’s privacy policy suggested that the launch of such a product could be imminent.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Digital News from Variety

    Loading
    ad