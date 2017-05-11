Sonos Starts Beta Testing Alexa Integration for Voice Cotrol

Sonos is getting ready to test its integration with Amazon’s Alexa smart assistant with a wider group of users, suggesting that a public launch may be around the corner.

Multiple Reddit users reported this week that they had gotten emails from Sonos, asking them whether they would like to participate in a private beta test for the company’s Alexa integration.

Participants have to own both a Sonos system and an Echo or Echo Dot speaker, and use their Sonos for at least two hours a day, according to those reports. Users are also asked to regularly offer feedback as part of the beta test, which itself is confidential.

Asked about the test, a Sonos spokesperson sent Variety the following statement via email:

“Sonos is constantly utilizing our private beta community for feedback on new products and integrations to create the best possible experiences for customers. We’re continuing to make great progress with the Alexa integration for Sonos, but don’t have a specific date to share for public availability yet. Stay tuned for more.”

Sonos officially announced last August that it was bringing Alexa and Echo support to its Internet-connected speakers. This will allow consumers to launch the playback of music or podcasts on their Sonos system simply by issuing voice commands to their Amazon Echo.

Sonos demonstrated the same functionality at a press event in February, but hasn’t released any information on when it will launch to all of its customers. CEO Patrick Spence told Variety earlier this year that the company plans to bring support for other voice assistants to Sonos as well. He also said that Sonos will eventually make its own speakers with integrated microphones for voice control. However, the company’s most recent product, a TV speaker introduced in March, is still shipping without integrated microphones.