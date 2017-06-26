Sofia Vergara-Backed Digital Startup Raze Launches First Original Programming

Raze, the Latino-focused digital media company created by Sofia Vergara and media veterans Emiliano Calemzuk and Luis Balaguer, has launched its first batch of original content.

Raze’s content — designed for a mobile-first audience — will be available in Spanish at launch to authentically serve its target audience. Over time, the company plans to add content in English as well.

At launch, the Raze original content includes:

“Raze Camp”: Featuring YouTube stars Sebastián Villalobos, Luisa Fernanda, Mario Ruiz and Juan Pablo Jaramillo, who explore what it takes to be a soldier for two days. Shot at an air base in Tolemaida, Colombia, the digital creators face challenges like heat and bugs, and real-life military training such as parachuting, repelling and tactical exercise.

“Mario – Interview From the Top”: Mario Ruiz, an experienced parkour athlete and all-around thrill seeker, interviews guests in extreme places and at high altitudes. In the first episode, he’s perched on the edge of the heliport of Bogotá’s Torre Colpatria, 50 stories above the ground.

“Sinchronicity”: Calle and Poché explore different cities through their choreographed dance numbers. In the first stylized music video, they dance around different iconic locations of Bogotá.

“Foodie Hero With Juana Martinez”: Series follows self-proclaimed sugar addict Juana Martinez around Bogotá as she samples the best desserts in town.

“Look”: Raze’s roster of beauty influencers talk about their favorite makeup styles and tips giving viewers the best advice when it comes to getting ready for the important events in life.

“By Me”: Millennials are interviewed about their feelings, concerns, aspirations and fun memories — ranging from their first kiss to whether they should share their phone password.

“Paisa Soccer Experience”: Top sports influencer Paisa Vlogs explores the greatest soccer clubs of Latin America, exploring what it means to be a true fan.

“Raze was created to address a void in programming for Latino millennials,” said Calemzuk, co-founder and CEO of Raze. “We want Raze to be a new way for Latino millennials to find content that appeals to them and is reflective of their own experiences.”

Investors in Raze, which announced its formation in January 2017, include UTA, Greycroft Partners and Raine Ventures. The company’s first show, “Her Name Was Dolores – The Jenni I knew” was produced in partnership with BTF and Dhana Media, and premiered on Univision in January.