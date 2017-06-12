Alien Pregnancy Comedy-Horror Series ‘Snatchers’ From WB’s Stage 13 Sets Debut on Go90

Extraterrestrial comedy-horror series “Snatchers,” about a teen virgin who has sex for the first time and finds herself pregnant with an alien baby, is set to premiere on Verizon’s Go90 network later this month.

The eight-episode scripted show is the first to launch from Warner Bros. Digital Networks’ edgy brand Stage 13, with the first two episodes slated to bow June 22. New episodes of “Snatchers” (each about 8 minutes in length) will be available weekly on go90.com and the free Go90 mobile app. The series will be available on Go90’s XO and Saga channels.

“Stage 13 is about curating unique talent and compelling stories for the digital space and we are excited to have our first launch — ‘Snatchers’ — be on Go90,” said Diana Mogollón, SVP and GM of Stage 13.

While Verizon hasn’t released viewing or audience stats for Go90, horror-themed content with stories and themes that are “smart, relevant and in touch with their audience” perform well on the service, according to Ivana Kirkbride, chief content officer for go90.

Verizon’s pickup of Stage 13’s “Snatchers” also shows that the telco continues to spend heavily on original content for the mobile-oriented G090, even with recent departure of Go90 GM Chip Canter and a group-wide restructuring.

“Snatchers” is written by Stephen Cedars, Benji Kleiman and Scott Yacyshyn (“Olde Money Boyz”), and directed by Cedars and Kleiman. Executive producers are Paul Young and Peter Principato (“Blackish,” “Key and Peele”) of Principato-Young Entertainment, as well as Cedars, Kleiman and Yacyshyn. Producers include Eric Fisher, Scott Hinckley and Elli Legerski.

The series stars Mary Nepi, Gabrielle Elyse (Nickelodeon’s “The Thundermans”), Austin Fryberger, JJ Nolan, Nick Gomez (Amazon’s “Bosch”) and Rich Fulcher (“Drunk History”).

“Snatchers,” which debuted at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival’s Midnight Episodic Showcase, follows Sara (May Nepi), a status-obsessed high school student who to preserve her social standing has sex for the first time. She soon discovers she’s pregnant with an alien baby screaming to get out. Sara teams up with her nerdy ex-best friend Hayley (Gabrielle Elyse) to fight the ET threat — all while trying to keep her mom and friends in the dark about her alien offspring.

Warner Bros. Digital Networks’ current portfolio includes the Boomerang subscription VOD service (in partnership with Turner), DramaFever, Machinima, Warner Archive, Stage 13, Uninterrupted (a partnership with LeBron James and Maverick Carter), Ellen Digital Ventures (a partnership with Ellen DeGeneres) and a DC Entertainment-branded service slated to debut in 2018.