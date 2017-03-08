Snapchat is launching the second season of “Good Luck America,” its political news show hosted by former CNN reporter Peter Hamby, in an attempt to explain President Trump’s turbulent administration to the social service’s millennial-skewing audience.

To date, it remains the only show developed and produced in-house by Snapchat. The first episode of “Good Luck America” season 2 premieres Wednesday at 6 a.m. ET, available to users in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Australia.

The mission for the second season is to “help Snapchatters make sense of a weird time in America,” a company rep said.

Snapchat launched “Good Luck America” in January 2016, and used it to develop best practices for TV-style storytelling for the platform. The company has shared those techniques — including using closely framed, full-screen vertical shots, along with fast pacing and highly visual elements — with its media partners developing original shows for Snapchat, including ABC, NBC and the BBC.

For Snapchat, building up its media business and related advertising is critical to boosting revenue for its parent company, Snap. Analysts project Snap’s sales will more than double in 2017, to around $1 billion (up from $405 million last year). Last week Snap went public in an explosive IPO with shares soaring 59% in the first two days before a selloff this week that drove the share price down 21% through the close of trading Tuesday.

In the first episode of “Good Luck America” season 2, Hamby — whom Snapchat hired in 2015 — interviews commentators from both sides of the aisle including Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Steve Daines (R-Mont.), who are both active Snapchat users, as well as former George W. Bush speechwriter David Frum, GOP strategist Tim Miller (a former Jeb Bush staffer) and Democratic strategist Symone Sanders (a former Bernie Sanders staffer).

Future episodes of “Good Luck America” this season are set to feature Sen. John McCain (R.-Ariz.); Sen, Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); Killer Mike (the stage name of hip-hop artist and activist Michael Render); and Jon Favreau, Tommy Vietor and Jon Lovett, hosts of political podcast “Pod Save America” who are former aides to President Obama.

Last year’s run of “GLA” drew more than 22 million unique viewers on Snapchat through the November U.S. elections, according to the company. The show featured Hamby’s interviews with President Barack Obama, Vice President Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders, House Speaker Paul Ryan, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Jeb Bush, Bill Clinton and Lindsey Graham.