Snapchat Parent’s Stock Falls Below IPO Price

Investor fever for Snapchat has vanished: Shares of parent company Snap closed at $16.99 apiece Monday, falling for the first time below the company’s initial public offering price of $17.

Snap’s market valuation has dropped from more than $31 billion in the days following its IPO to $19.9 billion as of Monday.

In its first post-IPO earnings report for the first quarter of 2017, Snap missed Wall Street’s first-quarter expectations and posted a massive $2.2 billion loss. Investors have grown increasingly concerned over Snapchat’s slowing user growth and revenue.

The drop Monday came after Credit Suisse cut its price target on Snap, from $30 to to $25 per share, based on estimates showing a decline in average revenue per user. The firm maintained its “outperform” rating on the stock.