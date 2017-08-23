Snapchat to Move Into Scripted Content by Year’s End

Snapchat’s head of content Nick Bell said Wednesday that the messaging service was likely to push into scripted content through its Snapchat Shows by year’s end.

Speaking at the Edinburgh International Television Festival, Bell also insisted that the company was not helping to drive a stake into the heart of traditional broadcasters. Instead, it can help bolster them, he said.

“Mobile is the most complementary thing to TV that has been around,” Bell said, adding that Snapchat was not a “TV killer.” “We’re really capturing the audience who are not probably consuming TV at the same rate and pace of engagement that they once were.”

The Snapchat Show offshoot to “The Voice” helped boost the NBC show’s viewer numbers, as did its supplement to ABC’s “The Bachelor,” Bell said. Bell held up his mobile phone and declared that his goal was to turn the device into “the remote control for your TV consumption.”

That said, the messaging service is pushing ahead with its own original content. Although it has been hesitant to move into scripted content, given the expense, Bell said he expected Snapchat to feature some scripted content by year’s end.