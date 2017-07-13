Snapchat Show Earns First Emmy Nomination, For NBC’s ‘The Voice’

While the stock of Snapchat’s parent has taken a beating this week, the messaging and media app got a tip of the hat from Hollywood with its first-ever nomination for an Emmy Award.

The Snapchat Show from NBC for “The Voice” picked up a 2017 Emmy Awards nomination for creative achievement in interactive media within an unscripted program. The Snapchat series was produced by MGM Television, Talpa Media USA, and Warner Horizon Unscripted Television in association with NBC Entertainment.

“The Voice” Snapchat Show debuted on the app in August 2016, ahead of the 11th season broadcast debut. The series featured the singing competition show’s coaches — Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton — alongside performance videos submitted by users. Fans then voted on the entries, and AJ Mitchell was crowned the first winner in “The Voice” on Snapchat competition.

“‘The Voice’ on Snapchat has broken new ground from the beginning — it is exciting that the first (Snapchat) Show produced by a TV network for our platform is our first Show to get nominated for an Emmy,” Snap VP of content Nick Bell said. “This is a testament to the great talent and creativity of our partners at NBC Entertainment and we’re thrilled for them!”

Overall, “The Voice” garnered Emmy nominations in 10 categories, including outstanding reality-competition program and short-form variety series for companion show “Behind the Voice” on YouTube.

The Snapchat Show for “The Voice” will compete for the Emmy against the E! Live 360 red carpet show; “The Oscars: All Access” from ABC Digital Studio and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences; “Stand For Rights: A Benefit For the ACLU With Tom Hanks” on Facebook Live; and “Stand Up To Cancer: #Reasons2StandUp.”