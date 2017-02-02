Snap Inc., the parent company of social-media darling Snapchat, officially filed paperwork for an initial public offering on Thursday — showing massive revenue growth, but also steep losses.

Last year, Snap generated $404.5 million in revenue — nearly seven times the $58 million in sales the year prior. The company recorded a net loss of $514.6 million in 2016, according to the S-1 filing with the SEC.

The filing also reveals that Snapchat has 158 million daily active users. Snap said it has applied to to list on the New York Stock Exchange with the symbol “SNAP.”

