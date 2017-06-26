Minions Mobs Snapchat in ‘Despicable Me 3’ Augmented-Reality Promo

NY Digital Editor @xpangler
Despicable Me 3 - Snapchat
Courtesy of Snap/Illumination Entertainment

Snap has snagged a chunk of Universal-Illumination Entertainment’s “Despicable Me 3” marketing budget.

The impish Minions from the animation franchise are starring in three sponsored selfie Snapchat Lenses — including one of the first sponsored “world lenses” sold by Snap — which are running Monday in the U.S. for a 24-hour period. The studio’s augmented-reality campaign is aimed at pushing Snapchat’s predominantly Gen Z and millennial user base into theaters this coming weekend.

Snapchat’s world lens employs a smartphone’s outward-facing camera to incorporate floating objects superimposed in a user’s environment. In the The “Despicable Me 3” execution, Snapchatters can adopt the guise of the movie’s supervillain, Balthazar Bratt (voiced by Trey Parker), and pop balloons floating in front of them to reveal Minions and other prizes.

Related

'Despicable Me 3' film premiere

Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig Welcome ‘Despicable Me 3’ With ’80s Field Day

The two others standard Snapchat lenses feature Minions invading two of the app’s most popular Lenses (the Flower Crown and Multicolor lenses).

In Canada and France, Universal on Monday is launching a different Lens campaign that lets Snapchatters sing karaoke like the Minions do in the trailer.

In addition, the studio has bought interactive Snapchat ads where users swipe up to a karaoke Lens and can submit their entry for their cross-platform karaoke challenge (at despicablemechallenge.com). Those ads have been running the past few weeks and will continue through the movie’s theatrical release.

“Despicable Me 3,” which stars stars Kristen Wiig, Steve Carell, Trey Parker and Miranda Cosgrove, hits theaters Friday, June 30.

Snap had an average of 166 million daily active users, most in North America, during the first quarter of 2017. According to the company, Snapchatters on average play with a sponsored lens for more than 15 seconds before sending it to friends or posting to their Story.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Digital News from Variety

    Loading
    ad