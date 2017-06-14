Study Claims Snapchat Daily Actives Down 6% Year-Over-Year, Global Trends Uneven

There’s new evidence that Snap Inc.’s Snapchat is having some growing pains: Snapchat’s global daily active users are down 6% year-over-year, according to new data from app intelligence service Apptopia. Some of that may be due to uneven international growth, with some markets seeing massive growth while others are actually deep in the red.

First, the necessary caveat: Apptopia is a third-party measuring service, meaning that it gathers much of its insights from data models that are based on publicly available app download numbers, as well as internal comparison data that publishers share with the company. As such, you’ll have to take their data with a grain of salt.

Snap itself reported in May that its daily active users were up 36% year-over-year for the first quarter, but also admitted to a significant growth slow-down quarter-over-quarter. And recent reports suggested that app downloads have been on the decline.

Apptopia reported Wednesday that Instagram has seen global daily active usage grow by 7.7% year-over-year. That’s despite the fact that Snapchat has actually been doing a solid job at retaining new users, which means that older users may be dropping off.

Snapchat’s and Instagram’s year-over-year engagement percentage. Courtesy of Apptopia

“It’s possible the older users were acquired through ad-buys and not through word of mouth,” said Apptopia founder and CEO Eliran Sapir. “It’s also possible Snapchat did not add enough value over time to keep them interested.”

Fastest Declining Markets for Snapchat DAU January – May 2017 Courtesy of Apptopia

Snap’s international growth story also seems to be mixed, judging by Apptopia’s data. Daily user numbers grew 95.7% in Vietnam from January to May, according to that data, but declined 43% in Norway over the same time period. Other countries that saw double-digit declines included Thailand, Singapore, New Zealand, and Spain, according to Apptopia.

Snapchat is expected to report Q2 earnings, including growth data, in early August.