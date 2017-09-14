Snapchat Adds Animated Bitmoji Feature

Staff Writer @rebeccaarubin
Snapchat logos
Steve Meddle/REX/Shutterstock

The latest integration between Snapchat and Bitmojis is now bringing the uniquely cartooned avatars to life.

Bitmoji first joined Snapchat in summer 2016, where users could link their personalized emojis to snaps. While the initial feature only incorporated still photos of Bitmoji in different settings, the new element — 3D Bitmoji World Lenses — brings animated dramatizations to the stickers. The 3D component will be available on Thursday to Snapchat users with a Bitmoji app linked to Snapchat on iOS and Andriod.

Related

Laura Clery

Laura Clery Stars in Snapchat Facial-Filter Sketch Series for Comedy Central

Users can unlock the World Lenses by scrolling through the lens carousel on the rear-facing Snapchat camera. From there, 3D Bitmojis infiltrate the screen identified by an icon that represents each setting. To use, Snapchatters point their camera at a surface to place their bitmoji and see it animate with a short scene.

Snapchatters can direct the animated scenes by scaling, moving, or walking around the 3D experiences before sending footage to friends or posting them to their story. The new animation works in tandem with the recently released multi-Snap feature avaialbe on iOS, which allows recordings longer than the standard 10 seconds allotted.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Digital News from Variety

    Loading
    ad