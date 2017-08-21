Snapchat Adds CNN as Second Daily News Show

CNN debuted a daily program Monday on Snapchat Shows, a growing roster of short-form video series on the social-media platform.

Airing every weekday at 6 p.m. ET, “The Update” will feature breaking news from the cable network’s reporters exclusive to Snapchat in its signature Shows format. CNN will also offer rolling updates on developing news as part of the program.

“Update” represents the second daily news series available on Snapchat Shows. Last month, NBC began providing a similar program, “Stay Tuned,” twice daily. The series has attracted 29 million unique viewers since launch, Snapchat disclosed last week.

The news series are part of a broader array of programs across many genres represented by Snapchat Shows, which boasts 25 different series.

“Since launching content on Snapchat, we have believed in the importance of giving our community access to accurate and authoritative news coverage, and CNN has played an important part in that from the beginning,” said Sean Mills, senior director of content programming for Snapchat, in a statement.

“In today’s news environment, people are hungry for news and they want a quick update of where things are at within one tap of their phone,” said Samantha Barry, executive producer for social and emerging media at CNN. “So, we’re serving that up, speaking their language and delivering it in beautiful, vertical, mobile friendly video.”