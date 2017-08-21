Snapchat Adds CNN as Second Daily News Show

Co-Editor-in-Chief @awallenstein
Donald TrumpCNN Republican Presidential Debate, Las
MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

CNN debuted a daily program Monday on Snapchat Shows, a growing roster of short-form video series on the social-media platform.

Airing every weekday at 6 p.m. ET, “The Update” will feature breaking news from the cable network’s reporters exclusive to Snapchat in its signature Shows format. CNN will also offer rolling updates on developing news as part of the program.

“Update” represents the second daily news series available on Snapchat Shows. Last month, NBC began providing a similar program, “Stay Tuned,” twice daily. The series has attracted 29 million unique viewers since launch, Snapchat disclosed last week.

The news series are part of a broader array of programs across many genres represented by Snapchat Shows, which boasts 25 different series.

“Since launching content on Snapchat, we have believed in the importance of giving our community access to accurate and authoritative news coverage, and CNN has played an important part in that from the beginning,” said Sean Mills, senior director of content programming for Snapchat, in a statement.

“In today’s news environment, people are hungry for news and they want a quick update of where things are at within one tap of their phone,” said Samantha Barry, executive producer for social and emerging media at CNN. “So, we’re serving that up, speaking their language and delivering it in beautiful, vertical, mobile friendly video.”

 

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Digital News from Variety

    Loading
    ad