Snap Stock Tumbles as Investors Expect Selloff Once Insiders Are Free to Sell Shares

NY Digital Editor @xpangler
snap-inc-nyse-snapchat-ipo
AP/REX/Shutterstock

Shares of Snap, Snapchat’s parent company, fell more than 6% Thursday after the stock officially became the most-shorted technology IPO so far this year.

Short sellers — who essentially place bets that the price of a stock will fall in the future — now own as much as 28% of the shares available to be publicly traded, Bloomberg reported Thursday, citing data from Markit Group.

The decline comes after Snap shares declined 4% Wednesday, following a report by Nomura Instinet analysts finding that Snapchat app downloads declined 22% during April and May of this year compared with the same period in 2016.

The high short-selling activity in Snap’s stock reflects a broad expectation among certain investors that the company — with a market cap of more than $20 billion — will see the price of its shares fall within the next two months. Snap insiders, including CEO Evan Spiegel and CTO Bobby Murphy, will be free to sell their shares after the post-IPO restriction on their stakes expire July 30.

Spiegel and Murphy, who co-founded Snapchat, own 211 million shares apiece, giving them each 44.4% of shareholder voting power. Those shares are worth around $3.8 billion at the current share price.

In its first post-IPO earnings report, Snap missed Wall Street’s first-quarter expectations and posted a massive $2.2 billion loss.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Digital News from Variety

    Loading
    ad