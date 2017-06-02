Snap Starts Selling Spectacles in Europe

Snapchat maker Snap Inc. is bringing its Spectacles glasses to Europe: The company started to take web orders for Spectacles from European customers Friday, and also put up vending machines for the glasses in select European cities.

Spectacles are essentially sunglasses equipped with video recording capabilities, allowing users to capture 10-second long clips and then share them on Snapchat. Snap began selling the glasses in the U.S. last fall, and initially only made them available through dedicated vending machines. In February, the company began to also sell them to U.S. customers over the web.

Snap is selling the glasses to consumers in major European countries for €149.99 / £129.99. The company also has vending machines up in Paris, Venice, Berlin, London and Barcelona.

Spectacles have been Snap’s first attempt at entering the hardware and smart glass market, but the device is arguably more of a marketing instrument, with some added R&D benefits. Snap hasn’t said exactly how many Spectacles it has sold, but the company’s most recent quarterly earnings report suggested that consumers only bought some 62,000 Spectacles during the first three months of this year.