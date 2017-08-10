Snap Grows Daily Users to 173 Million, But Delivers Disappointing Earnings

More bad news for Snap Inc: The corporate parent of Snapchat disappointed Wall Street Thursday with the report of another underwhelming quarter.

Snap generated revenue of $181.7 million during its second quarter, which ended on June 30, compared to $71.8 million during the same quarter in 2016. Net losses came in at $443 million, compared to $115.9 million a year ago.

Analysts had expected revenue of $185.8 million.

The service did manage to grow its daily users, if only a little bit: Snap had some 173 million daily active users in Q2, compared to 166 million during Q1 and 161 million in December. Analysts had doped for 175 million daily active users.

However, there’s a small bright spot: 4 million of those new users came from the U.S. and Canada, the market that’s best monetized by Snapchat. The service added another 2 million users in Europe and the rest of the world, respectively. In Q2, Snapchat generated 81% of its revenue in North America.

Developing.