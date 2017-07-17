Snapchat Launches Publisher Tool to Simplify Ad Creation

Snapchat corporate parent Snap Inc. officially launched its new ad creation tool, dubbed the Snap Publisher, Monday, to help advertisers of all sizes to create their own ads for the service. This comes about a month after the company first announced the Snap Publisher as part of a bigger push towards a broader set of advertisers.

Snap Publisher gives potential advertisers a number of basic ad templates to choose from, which can then be customized with company logos, pictures and videos. This should help advertisers repurpose some of their existing assents, and optimize them for vertical video consumption.

Snap launched its self-serve ad platform, dubbed the Snapchat Ad Manager, last month. The company billed this as a key step towards getting smaller and medium businesses to advertise on Snapchat, with Snap Chief Strategy officer Imran Khan telling investors during the company’s Q1 earnings call that the goal was “to put the power of our ad product into the hands of every advertiser, regardless of their size.”

Snap is set to report its second-quarter earnings on August 10. A growing number of advertisers could be a positive sign for investors, but more than anything, they’re likely going to look for Snapchat’s user growth. Fears that users are abandoning the service for Facebook’s Instagram, and a downgrade by Morgan Stanley, sent down Snap’s stock sharply last week, erasing $15 billion in market cap since its post-IPO peak.

On Monday, Snap’s stock traded for $15.15 per share, or $0.85 below its IPO price.