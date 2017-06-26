Smith Global Media Signs Distribution Deal With Sony Pictures Home Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

Recently launched theatrical distribution company Smith Global Media and Sony Pictures Home Entertainment have signed a distribution agreement for upcoming SGM releases through 2020.

The pact includes both digital and physical distribution worldwide for Smith Global’s next 10-12 releases. SPHE will also handle the subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) and television distribution.

Harry Smith, Will Smith’s younger brother, heads Smith Global Media. Smith has worked with his brother in real estate and at Overbrook Entertainment.

Variety first reported in October that Smith Global Media would handle its first release with the family drama “Believe,” which grossed $890,000 in 638 U.S. locations. Smith told Variety at that point that the company would distribute releases with budgets in the $5 million range.

“Smith Global Media is bringing compelling, high-quality films to the marketplace,” said Ben Means, senior VP Strategic Partnerships for Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. “The strength of this slate will resonate with consumers globally in the home entertainment window on physical and digital platforms and beyond.”

Smith Global Media said Monday that it’s focused on “micro-targeted, mid-range” theatrical releases of 300-600 screens nationwide for films aimed at specific target audiences, with a few larger releases of 1,500+ screens, including an animated slate from its Kids and Family Division.

Smith said, “We are firmly committed to maintaining an accelerated growth path for our company and this output deal with Sony Pictures Home Entertainment strengthens Smith Global Media’s overall value proposition with filmmakers, producers, and financiers as we continue to populate our slate. Sony Pictures Home Entertainment is a forward-thinking, innovative leader in the home entertainment space with a world-class team leading their efforts.”