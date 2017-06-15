SiriusXM and Insomniac Team Up for Multi-Festival Live Broadcasts (Exclusive)

SiriusXM announced today that it will be the exclusive broadcaster of several Insomniac music festivals and events, featuring DJ sets, live music performances, and more. This exclusive collaboration includes a three-day broadcast live from the Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) in Las Vegas, North America’s largest multi-day music festival, beginning Friday, June 16 at 8:00 pm PT on Electric Area. This year marks the eighth time SiriusXM has broadcast EDC Las Vegas.

The collaboration will also include SiriusXM broadcasting live from Escape: Psycho Circus, Dreamstate SoCal, and Countdown NYE in San Bernardino, CA; Electric Daisy Carnival in Orlando, FL; Electric Daisy Carnival in Mexico City and more.

“I’m so grateful for all of the support that SiriusXM has given us over the years,” said Pasquale Rotella, Founder and CEO of Insomniac. “Beyond EDC Las Vegas, SiriusXM broadcasts so many of our major events live and even hosts our weekly radio show, Night Owl Radio on Electric Area. The team at SiriusXM is so passionate and committed; they are an essential part of the growth of dance music.”

“We’ve been the exclusive radio broadcaster for Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas since its inception and our commitment to this festival as well as many other Insomniac festivals is strong. From EDC Las Vegas to Dreamstate in Southern California, Insomniac is a proven leader in the electronic festival space and our subscribers love our exclusive, uncensored and commercial-free broadcasts across the country,” said Steve Blatter, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Music Programming, SiriusXM.

The broadcast from EDC Las Vegas will include performances by Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Alesso, Alison Wonderland, Andrew Rayel, Axwell/\Ingrosso, Autograf, Dillon Francis, Duke Dumont, Galantis, Ghastly, Kygo, Illenium, Jauz, Lost Frequencies, Louis The Child, Marshmello, Martin Solveig, NGHTMRE, Oliver Heldens, Slushii, Tiësto, Valentino Khan, W&W, Zedd, and many more. Along with multi-stage coverage, the Electric Area broadcast team will feature backstage interviews and video on the sxmElectro socials on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and SnapChat.

SiriusXM’s Electric Daisy Carnival broadcast live from Las Vegas will air on Electric Area, channel 52, beginning Friday, June 16 at 8:00 pm PT and will air through Sunday, June 18. The broadcast will also be available through the SiriusXM App on smartphones and other connected devices, as well as online at siriusxm.com.

Additionally, on Thursday, June 15, SiriusXM’s Electric Area will broadcast live from EDC Week at the MGM Grand’s Wet Republic in Las Vegas.