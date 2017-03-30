Two new theatrical releases powered their way into the two top spots on the national home video sales charts for the week ended March 26, bumping “Moana,” the musical fantasy from Walt Disney Pictures, to No. 3 after two weeks as the top-selling DVD and Blu-ray Disc.

“Sing,” the computer-animated musical from Universal Pictures about a group of animals that enter a singing contest hosted by a koala seeking to save his theater, debuted at No. 1 on both the NPD VideoScan overall disc sales chart, which tracks combined DVD and Blu-ray Disc sales, and NPD’s dedicated Blu-ray Disc sales chart.

The film, which earned just under $270 million in U.S. theaters, features more than 60 songs from famous artists, along with an original song by Stevie Wonder and Ariana Grande, “Faith,” which was nominated for a Golden Globe award.

Debuting at a distant No. 2 was 20th Century Fox’s “Assassin’s Creed,” the latest film based on a video game. The action-adventure film had a domestic theatrical gross of less than $55 million and sold 25% as many copies as “Sing,” according to NPD research.

Sony Pictures’ “Passengers” slipped to No. 4 on both charts after debuting at No. 2 the previous week.

Rounding out the top five: DreamWorks’ “Trolls,” distributed by 20th Century Fox, on the overall disc sales chart, and the Marvel film “Doctor Strange,” distributed by Disney, on the Blu-ray Disc sales chart.

A third new release, Warner’s “Live by Night,” a mob movie that underperformed at the box office despite a cast that includes Ben Affleck, Elle Fanning and Sienna Miller, debuted at No. 9 on the overall disc sales chart and No. 10 on the Blu-ray Disc sales chart.

NPD research shows that “Sing” generated 61% of its total unit sales from Blu-ray Disc, compared to 65% for “Assassin’s Creed” and 43% for “Live by Night.”

On Home Media Magazine’s rental chart for the week, “Moana” was again No. 1, for the second week. “Passengers” shot up to No. 2 its second week in stores, after bowing at No. 18 the prior week. ”Trolls” and “Doctor Strange” each slipped a notch to No. 3 and No. 4, respectively.

Universal Pictures’ “Nocturnal Animals” rose to No. 5 now that its 28-day holdback from Redbox is over.

Thomas K. Arnold is Editorial Director of Home Media Magazine.

Top 20 NPD VideoScan First Alert, powered by Nielsen, chart for the week ended 3/26/17:

1. Sing

2. Assassin’s Creed (new)

3. Moana

4. Passengers

5. Trolls

6. Doctor Strange

7. Fences

8. Hacksaw Ridge

9. Live by Night (new)

10. Beauty and the Beast: 25th Anniversary Signature Edition

11. Collateral Beauty

12. PAW Patrol: Pups Save the Bunnies

13. The Secret Life of Pets

14. Passengers/After Earth (Walmart exclusive)

15. Arrival

16. The Magnificent Seven (2016)

17. Suicide Squad

18. John Wick

19. In Dubious Battle (new)

20. Deepwater Horizon

Top 10 Home Media Magazine rental chart for the week ended 3/26/17:

1. Moana

2. Passengers

3. Trolls

4. Doctor Strange

5. Nocturnal Animals

6. Solace

7. Hacksaw Ridge

8. Fences

9. Masterminds

10. Arrival

