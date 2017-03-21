Sinclair Television Group and MGM’s Comet TV sci-fi and horror broadcast network is now available on televisions nationwide via new apps for Apple TV and Roku.

The free, ad-supported Comet TV — stocked with more than 1,500 hours of MGM programming — launched as a digital multicast network in late 2015, and is currently available in over 100 broadcast markets and online at CometTV.com.

Now you can also watch Comet TV, which is the exclusive broadcast home of the “Stargate” franchise, on Apple TV and Roku devices. However, it’s delivered as a live, 24-hour broadcast feed; the shows and movies in the lineup aren’t available on-demand.

Comet TV’s programming library includes feature films “The Crow,” “Gattaca,” “Labyrinth” and “The Amityville Horror,” and TV series include “Stargate: Atlantis,” “Mystery Science Theater 3000,” “Poltergeist: The Legacy” and, returning in April, “Stargate: SG-1.” This month the network is running a “March Movie Badness” programming stunt, comprising 36 classic sci-fi and genre films airing as counterprogramming to the NCAA March Madness men’s college basketball tournament.

The new Comet TV apps, which provide interactive program guides with schedule and show info, are available for fourth-generation Apple TVs and Roku 3 and 4 series devices. Sinclair and MGM said they expect to expand the network to additional digital platforms later this year.