DVR Startup Simple TV Shuts Down

Really Simple Software, the Bay Area-based startup best known for making Simple TV, a DVR that catered to cord cutters, is shutting down. The company informed Simple TV owners with an email Saturday that it will wind down the service by August 4.

“Unfortunately, we are unable to move the company forward or continue to operate the services required to keep our systems online,” the email reads in part. “This means that you will no longer be able to record or play content using your Simple.TV device.”

Really Simple Software launched Simple TV in 2013 as a DVR that promised cord cutters access to recordings of over-the-air TV from broadcast networks like ABC, NBC and CBS. The company was one of a small number of startups to reinvent the DVR with new functionality, including the ability to stream recordings outside of the home and to devices like Roku.

However, the company was struggling with hardware issues, which continued even after it introduced a second-generation device a year later. That’s why Really Simple Software eventually changed course to focus on the development of a cloud DVR solution, while still maintaining the legacy Simple TV service for existing customers.

The company’s cloud DVR was developed under the ShowDrive brand name, and Really Simple Software was looking to strike partnerships with TV makers and other device manufacturers to integrate its solution into third-party devices.

Along the way, the company raised more than $10 million in funding, but that money now seems to have run out. Word is that Really Simple Software is now looking to sell ShowDrive and its cloud DVR technology as it winds down operations of its legacy Simple TV service.