‘Silicon Valley’ Actress Goes From Playing Investor on TV to the Real Thing

Amanda Crew doesn’t just play a venture capitalist on HBO’s “Silicon Valley”; she’s an actual investor, too.

Crew, who plays Monica Hall on the series, recently invested in an all-female media company, NetworkBe, which launched its multi-platform video and social network Tuesday.

“After getting a chance to play a VC on ‘Silicon Valley,’ it’s exciting to support women in business,” said Crew. “I was instantly drawn to NetworkBe’s ability to elevate lives through humor and thought-provoking, meaningful content. NetworkBe is connecting like-minded, independent women around the world and I want to be a part of this change.”

NetworkBe was founded by Wendy Sweetmore, former senior executive at Mark Burnett/MGM, to address what she perceived as an underserving of the so-called “sandwich generation” of women, aged 28-55. The network currently offers three channels, “Be Inspired, “Be You,” and “Be Amused,” which together include over 500 episodes of original content, and was launched with a founding network of 10,000 female influencers and role models.

The company is backed by female angel investors, including actress Alison Sweeney, as well as VC firm Wavemaker Partners, and has a team of over 20 veteran producers, writers, and directors working to bring original content to the network’s channels. Content will be provided free to NetworkBe members, supported by brands that want to reach NetworkBe’s audience.

“This network is a place that will not only offer great programming, but a supportive and authentic community to connect with,” said Sweetmore. “Our programming offers a diverse take on a wide range of topics that resonate with women’s busy lives and inspires conversation, that’s what sets us apart from other networks.”