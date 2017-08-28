Showtime Sued Over Mayweather-McGregor Fight Live-Stream Glitches

Mayweather McGregor
John Locher/AP

A disgruntled fight fan in Portland, Ore., filed a lawsuit against Showtime Networks on Monday seeking class-action status on behalf of other Oregon residents.

The suit filed by Zack Bartel against Showtime seeks the greater amount of either $200 in statutory damages or recovery of “actual damages.” Showtime declined to comment, citing its policy of not commenting on ongoing litigation.

“Instead of being a ‘witness to history’ as defendant had promised, the only thing plaintiff witnessed was grainy video, error screens, buffer events, and stalls,” according to Bartel’s lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Portland.

Bartel, according to the complaint, paid $99.99 to watch the match on Apple TV via Showtime’s pay-per-view app.

A Showtime rep said that it would issue a full refund to any customers who paid for the PPV event through its direct-to-consumer services, if Showtime is able to confirm they were unable to watch the live stream.

Filed Under:

