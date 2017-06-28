Showtime’s Standalone Streaming Service Hits Xbox One

showtime - xbox one
Showtime Networks’ streaming-video service for cord-cutters — no pay TV required — is now playing on Microsoft’s Xbox One.

Xbox One users can now download the Showtime streaming service app and use the activation code at showtime.com/xboxone to sign up and subscribe. The premium cabler’s over-the-top service is $10.99 per month; new subs are eligible to receive a free seven-day trial.

Showtime’s standalone OTT service launched two years ago, initially on Apple, Sony PlayStation and Roku devices, and has since added support for Amazon and Google devices as well as Samsung TVs. The fact that it took 24 months to arrive on Xbox One after its debut illustrates the complexity and level of resources involved to bring a streaming service to a new platform.

The CBS-owned premium programmer said it will also update its existing TV Everywhere application — Showtime Anytime, available through cable, satellite and telco TV partners — for the Xbox One console.

As on other platforms, Showtime subs using Xbox One will have unlimited on-demand access to several thousand hours of content, including entire seasons of original series “Homeland,” “Billions,” “Ray Donovan,” “The Affair,” “Shameless,” “I’m Dying Up Here” and the reboot of “Twin Peaks.” In addition, subs have access to the live broadcast of the network’s East and West Coast feeds, as well as a lineup of movies, comedy specials, documentaries and sports programming.

In addition to signing up for Showtime’s standalone service or through conventional pay-TV providers, consumers can subscribe to Showtime via Hulu, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Sony PlayStation Vue and Amazon Channels.

