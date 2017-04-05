Showtime is now available on Sling TV — two years after Dish Network launched the broadband-delivered skinny TV bundle.

According to Dish, the move makes Sling TV the first over-the-top service to offer content from the four leading premium cable networks, along with HBO/Cinemax, Starz and Epix.

Under the deal between CBS-owned Showtime Networks and Dish, Sling TV customers will now have access to the Showtime streaming service, including eight live, linear feeds and nearly 2,000 on-demand titles for $10 per month. Content includes all of Showtime’s original series, such as “Homeland” (pictured above), “Billions,” “Ray Donovan,” “The Affair,” “Shameless,” upcoming new drama “I’m Dying Up Here” and the revival of “Twin Peaks.”

As an add-on option to its baseline packages, Sling TV also offers HBO for $15 per month, Cinemax for $10, Starz for $9, and Epix as part of its $5 monthly Hollywood Extra pack.

Also Wednesday, Sling TV announced a new add-on programming pack: Heartland Extra, for $5 per month extra, with six new channels including Family Net, Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel, PixL, World Fishing Network, and RFD-TV. In addition, it is adding three networks to its Best of Spanish TV — Estrella TV, Vme Kids and El Financiero-Bloomberg TV — Best of Spanish TV remains priced at $10 per month as a standalone service or $5 per month when paired with Sling Orange and / or Sling Blue.

Showtime also offers its own standalone OTT service for $9.99 monthly — available through Apple, Roku, Amazon, Google and Samsung devices — and lso is available through Sony’s PlayStation Vue, Hulu, Amazon Channels and Google’s forthcoming YouTube TV.