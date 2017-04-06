Now you can watch “Homeland,” “Billions” and everything else on Showtime on smartphones and tablets when you’re disconnected from the internet.

For the first time, Showtime Networks is offering subscribers to its $10.99-per-month standalone streaming service (and users of the Showtime Anytime app through their pay-TV provider) the ability to download programming on mobile devices and tablets for offline viewing.

That makes Time Warner’s HBO the only premium cable service to that currently does not offer the ability to download shows and movies to watch offline.

Starz and Epix both provide the popular offline-viewing feature, as do Amazon Prime Video and YouTube Red. Netflix rolled it out globally late last year — but only for select content (Disney movies, for example, can’t be downloaded to go). Hulu has said it plans to launch a download feature in the next few months.

The Showtime offline-viewing feature is available on iOS devices (iPhone and iPad), Android phones and tablets, and Amazon Fire tablets. Subscribers can download any title in the Showtime library, including full seasons of “Homeland,” “Billions,” “Ray Donovan,” “Shameless,” “The Affair,” “Weeds” and “Dexter,” along with movies, documentaries, sports programming and comedy specials.

“With our new download feature, subscribers now have the freedom to watch their favorite Showtime programming anywhere they are, regardless of the available internet or wireless connection,” said Showtime Networks COO Tom Christie. “We have truly become a network you can watch on the go.”

To use the offline-viewing mode, users must update their Showtime or Showtime Anytime apps. They can then download a program by tapping on the “Download” button on the program’s detail page. Users on smartphones will see a prompt to select a video quality option, either standard definition (540p) or 720p HD. Tablet users have the additional option for the highest definition (1080p HD).

Showtime’s programming is available as an add-on option via Hulu, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Sony PlayStation Vue and Amazon Channels. Currently the offline-viewing feature is available only in the Showtime and Showtime Anytime apps, but the programmer expect its internet partners to support download capability for Showtime in the future.