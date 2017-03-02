The finalists for the 9th Annual Shorty Awards — honoring top internet stars and social-media content of the year — have been revealed.
Some of the notable finalists for 2017 include: Cher, Chrissy Teigen, Kylie Jenner, Oprah, Maddie Ziegler, Chance the Rapper, Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” Stephen King, Lady Gaga, Doug the Pug, Jenna Marbles, Gigi Gorgeous, Lilly Singh, Anna Faris, Bill Nye, Colleen Ballinger (Miranda Sings) and Tyler Oakley.
New categories this year include Muser of the Year (recognizing Musical.ly influencers); Breakout YouTuber; Vlogger of the Year; House & Home; and Twitch Streamer of the Year. Other awards in the digital-media space include the Streamy Awards and Webby Awards.
The 2017 Shorty Awards will be held April 23 in New York at Times Square’s PlayStation Theater with live-streaming coverage at ShortyAwards.com. The six finalists in each category were determined by rankings from the Real Time Academy as well as votes from fans via social media; the finalist with the highest ranking will be crowned the winner.
Founded and produced by Sawhorse Media, the Shorty Awards received 5 million votes from internet users this year — up 50% from last year, according to Sawhorse CEO and co-founder Greg Galant.
Here are the finalists for the 9th Annual Shorty Awards’ top categories:
Actor
Aziz Ansari
Channing Tatum
Cole Sprouse
Gaten Matarazzo
Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Ryan Reynolds
Actress
Brie Larson
Gina Rodriguez
Kristen Bell
Shay Mitchell
Skai Jackson
Viola Davis
Celebrity
Cher
Chrissy Teigen
Kylie Jenner
Lady Gaga
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Oprah
YouTuber of the Year
Colleen Ballinger
Gigi Gorgeous
Jenna Marbles
Lilly Singh
Liza Koshy
MKBHD (Marques Brownlee)
Breakout YouTuber
Alexis G. Zall
Bretman Rock
Evelyn From the Internets
James Charles
Mikey Murphy
Ozzy Man Reviews
Instagrammer of the Year
Celebs on Sandwiches
Desirée De León
Doug the Pug
Paulo del Valle
Stephen McMennamy
Vickie Liu
Muser of the Year
Baby Ariel
Dani and Deven (Perkins Sisters)
Jacob Sartorius
Lisa and Lena
Loren Gray
Max and Harvey
Snapchatter of the Year
Ani Acopian
Lauren Giraldo
Mike Platco
OperAmericano
Rasmus Kolbe
Women In Tech
Comedy
Chelsea Peretti
Elijah Daniel & Christine Sydelko
Leslie Jones
Samantha Bee
Sarah Silverman
The Lonely Island
Dance
1Million Dance Studio
Maddie Ziegler
Matt Steffanina
Taylor Hatala
tWitch
WilldaBeast Adams
Music
Ariana Grande
BTS
Chance the Rapper
Ingrid Michaelson
Solange
Tegan & Sara
TV Show
“Game of Thrones”
“Gilmore Girls”
“Mr. Robot”
“Orange Is the New Black”
“Stranger Things”
“Teen Wolf”
Author
Chuck Klosterman
Jennifer Weiner
Mara Wilson
Maureen Johnson
Roxane Gay
Stephen King
Fashion
Bryan Yambao
Danielle Bernstein
Julie Sariñana
Margaret Zhang
Olivier Rousteing
Winnie Harlow
Podcast
“Anna Faris is Unqualified”
Dan Carlin’s “Hardcore History”
“Guys We F—-d”
“Lore”
“Stuff You Should Know”
“TED Radio Hour”
Twitch Streamer of the Year
Annemunition
Bob Ross
DexterityBonus
iijeriichoii
OMGitsFirefoxx
Summit1G
Vlogger of the Year
David Dobrik
Erik Conover
Julien Solomita
Louis Cole
Shaytards
The Gabbie Vlogs
Web Series
“Camp Unplug”
“Foursome”
“Freakish”
“Girl on Girl” with Hannah Witton
“Style Code Live”
“The Tyler Oakley Show”
|Digital star King Bach (aka Andrew Bachelor) at the 2016 Shorty Awards at the Times Center in New York City. Courtesy of Shorty Awards