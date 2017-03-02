The finalists for the 9th Annual Shorty Awards — honoring top internet stars and social-media content of the year — have been revealed.

Some of the notable finalists for 2017 include: Cher, Chrissy Teigen, Kylie Jenner, Oprah, Maddie Ziegler, Chance the Rapper, Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” Stephen King, Lady Gaga, Doug the Pug, Jenna Marbles, Gigi Gorgeous, Lilly Singh, Anna Faris, Bill Nye, Colleen Ballinger (Miranda Sings) and Tyler Oakley.

New categories this year include Muser of the Year (recognizing Musical.ly influencers); Breakout YouTuber; Vlogger of the Year; House & Home; and Twitch Streamer of the Year. Other awards in the digital-media space include the Streamy Awards and Webby Awards.

The 2017 Shorty Awards will be held April 23 in New York at Times Square’s PlayStation Theater with live-streaming coverage at ShortyAwards.com. The six finalists in each category were determined by rankings from the Real Time Academy as well as votes from fans via social media; the finalist with the highest ranking will be crowned the winner.

Founded and produced by Sawhorse Media, the Shorty Awards received 5 million votes from internet users this year — up 50% from last year, according to Sawhorse CEO and co-founder Greg Galant.

Here are the finalists for the 9th Annual Shorty Awards’ top categories:

Actor

Aziz Ansari

Channing Tatum

Cole Sprouse

Gaten Matarazzo

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Ryan Reynolds

Actress

Brie Larson

Gina Rodriguez

Kristen Bell

Shay Mitchell

Skai Jackson

Viola Davis

Celebrity

Cher

Chrissy Teigen

Kylie Jenner

Lady Gaga

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Oprah

YouTuber of the Year

Colleen Ballinger

Gigi Gorgeous

Jenna Marbles

Lilly Singh

Liza Koshy

MKBHD (Marques Brownlee)

Breakout YouTuber

Alexis G. Zall

Bretman Rock

Evelyn From the Internets

James Charles

Mikey Murphy

Ozzy Man Reviews

Instagrammer of the Year

Celebs on Sandwiches

Desirée De León

Doug the Pug

Paulo del Valle

Stephen McMennamy

Vickie Liu

Muser of the Year

Baby Ariel

Dani and Deven (Perkins Sisters)

Jacob Sartorius

Lisa and Lena

Loren Gray

Max and Harvey

Snapchatter of the Year

Ani Acopian

Lauren Giraldo

Mike Platco

OperAmericano

Rasmus Kolbe

Women In Tech

Comedy

Chelsea Peretti

Elijah Daniel & Christine Sydelko

Leslie Jones

Samantha Bee

Sarah Silverman

The Lonely Island

Dance

1Million Dance Studio

Maddie Ziegler

Matt Steffanina

Taylor Hatala

tWitch

WilldaBeast Adams

Music

Ariana Grande

BTS

Chance the Rapper

Ingrid Michaelson

Solange

Tegan & Sara

TV Show

“Game of Thrones”

“Gilmore Girls”

“Mr. Robot”

“Orange Is the New Black”

“Stranger Things”

“Teen Wolf”

Author

Chuck Klosterman

Jennifer Weiner

Mara Wilson

Maureen Johnson

Roxane Gay

Stephen King

Fashion

Bryan Yambao

Danielle Bernstein

Julie Sariñana

Margaret Zhang

Olivier Rousteing

Winnie Harlow

Podcast

“Anna Faris is Unqualified”

Dan Carlin’s “Hardcore History”

“Guys We F—-d”

“Lore”

“Stuff You Should Know”

“TED Radio Hour”

Twitch Streamer of the Year

Annemunition

Bob Ross

DexterityBonus

iijeriichoii

OMGitsFirefoxx

Summit1G

Vlogger of the Year

David Dobrik

Erik Conover

Julien Solomita

Louis Cole

Shaytards

The Gabbie Vlogs

Web Series

“Camp Unplug”

“Foursome”

“Freakish”

“Girl on Girl” with Hannah Witton

“Style Code Live”

“The Tyler Oakley Show”