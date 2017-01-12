Actress and digital influencer Shay Mitchell, star of “Pretty Little Liars,” is getting her own reality series on Fullscreen’s subscription-video service promising an intimate look at her life and the next phase of career.

The eight-episode “Shades of Shay,” set to premiere sometime in early 2017, is one of seven new influencer-driven shows set to debut in the next few weeks on Fullscreen’s youth-targeted $6-per-month service.

“Shades of Shay” will follow Mitchell now that shooting for the seventh and final season of Freeform’s primetime soap “Pretty Little Liars” has wrapped. Each episode will follow her as she navigates the next chapter of her life, showing her on-set rehearsing lines for upcoming Screen Gems horror film “Cadaver” or hanging out with her besties. “Shades of Shay” is produced in association with Kids at Play and is executive produced by Mitchell, Jason Berger and Amy Laslett.

Fullscreen’s slate of upcoming series featuring digital stars also includes:

“Apologies in Advance with Andrea Russett” (premieres Jan. 19): YouTube comedian and actress hosts weekly talk show, serving cocktails and dishing gossip while sharing relationship and sex advice with guests and her saucy bartender, Rachel Scanlon, from her ’90s-themed basement set. Trevor Moran and other members of YouTube supergroup Our2ndLife (O2L) will be among Russett’s first guests. Series is directed by Michael Rucker, who also serves as an executive producer alongside Russett; Rodney To and Jason Duffy serve as producers.

“Fullscreen is committed to creating fresh and diverse programming that is a reflection of our audience who navigates new experiences every day,” said Scott Reich, Fullscreen’s senior VP of programming. “This new programming slate celebrates varied points of views as we encourage and partner with today’s stars to push their creative boundaries.”

Fullscreen’s currently available programming includes: “Lady Bits with Lauren Giraldo,” in which the social star explores female-empowerment issues; “Magic Funhouse,” a scripted adult show about the misadventures on a campy public-access kids’ show; “Not Too Deep with Grace Helbig,” a one-hour show in which Helbig catches up with her digital-celeb friends to share crazy stories and act like certifiable idiots; and “The Deleted,” a thriller written and directed by Bret Easton Ellis (“American Psycho”).

The Fullscreen subscription VOD service, available worldwide for $5.99 per month, is accessible on the web and via iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Android phones and tablets, and Chromecast. Fullscreen Media is majority owned by AT&T-Chernin Group’s Otter Media.