Seychelle Gabriel to Star in Rooster Teeth’s ‘Blood Fest’ Horror-Comedy Film

Seychelle Gabriel (“Falling Skies,” “The Legend of Korra”) has signed on to play the lead female role in Rooster Teeth’s latest feature film, meta horror-comedy “Blood Fest.”

Gabriel will star opposite Robbie Kay (“Heroes Reborn”) in the movie, which is currently shooting in Austin, Texas.

In “Blood Fest,” Sam (Gabriel) and Dax (Kay) are best friends who, along with the hapless Krill (Jacob Batalon, “Spider-Man: Homecoming”), must outwit the charismatic showman who runs an iconic horror-movie festival — who has a secret, diabolical agenda.

Also joining the “Blood Fest” cast are Chris Doubek (“Boyhood”), Rebecca Wagner and Zachary Levi (“Chuck”) with a cameo role. Previously announced cast members include Barbara Dunkelman (Rooster Teeth’s “RWBY”), Nick Rutherford (“Saturday Night Live,” “Crunch Time”) and Tate Donovan (“The Man in the High Castle”).

“I’ve been a fan of Seychelle Gabriel for years,” said Owen Egerton, writer and director of “Blood Fest.” “She brings this cool strength and humor to her character. Seychelle is not playing a damsel in distress. She’s playing a damsel ready to pick up a machete and kick some ass.”

Gabriel starred as Lourdes in the TNT series “Falling Skies,” produced by Steven Spielberg and DreamWorks TV, and played a recurring character on Fox series “Sleepy Hollow.” She starred opposite Jacob Latimore in “Sleight,” directed by JD Dillard, and appears in “Stephanie” from director Akiva Goldsman, both of which are produced by Blumhouse Productions and released by Universal Pictures. Gabriel also voiced the role of Asami Sato in Nickelodeon’s animated series “The Legend of Korra.”

“Blood Fest” will appear on FIRST, Rooster Teeth’s premium subscription VOD service that starts at $5 per month. The company also is exploring other distribution possibilities.