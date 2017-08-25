Seth Rogen, Wiz Khalifa Launch New Shows via Pot Platform Merry Jane (EXCLUSIVE)

Merry Jane, the cannabis news and lifestyle media platform which received an Emmy nomination for its production role in VH1’s “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party,” has announced a new lineup of content including a new short-form series in conjunction with Wiz Khalifa and Taylor Gang, as well as new episodes of “Talking Buds,” the series helmed by Seth Rogen’s creative agency, Point Grey.

Also on tap: an interview of Floyd Mayweather, premiering ahead of the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight on August 26. In the GGN exclusive, Mayweather discusses coming out of retirement, business, sex, politics and, of course, cannabis. Also in the works is a Snoop-produced show called “Queens of the Stoned Age,” which will gather a diverse group of engaging women.

The Khalifa show combines elements of “Jackass” and “American Ninja Warrior,” with a weed theme. “Talking Buds” “humanizes various strains of cannabis, giving each a personality to creatively explain the effects of the strain when consumed,” the company stated in an announcement.