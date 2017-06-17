Rob Schneider Blocks Seth Rogen on Twitter, Comedians Troll Him Back

Rob Schneider is currently the butt of the joke on after he blocked fellow comic Seth Rogen for an unknown reason over the weekend. In turn, multiple other comedians responded to his social media faux pas as they do best: Comically.

Rogen first noticed he had been blocked by the “Real Rob” star early Saturday morning, simply tweeting, “What the f–k?!”

Never ones to pass up a good pile-on, comedians like Ike Barinholtz, Kumail Najiani, and Moshe Kasher decided to troll Schneider back in return. Najiani even highlighted the “Sandy Wexler” actor’s notorious Donald Trump leanings with a screenshot.

Kumail Seth blocked me what is he tweeting about — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) June 17, 2017

You can't do it! — Moshe Kasher (@moshekasher) June 17, 2017

Some celebrities like Nikki Glaser, Andy Cohen, and Ron Funches simply took the opportunity to join in on the laughter.

ahahhahahha — Nikki Glaser (@NikkiGlaser) June 17, 2017

HAHAHAHHA — Andy Cohen (@Andy) June 17, 2017

You fucked up now. — Ronald Funches (@RonFunches) June 17, 2017

I would take that as a compliment — Ginger Gonzaga (@gingerthejester) June 17, 2017

Rogen then took the bit a step further, tweeting a suspicious, close-up second image of Schneider and his family.

Why does he seem so appalled to be sitting with his own family? pic.twitter.com/v7Udqq1Yz2 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) June 17, 2017

“Why does he seem so appalled to be sitting with his own family,” Rogen mocked.

Michael Ian Black lead the trolling on the second photo, accidentally poking fun at Rogen’s photography skills as opposed to Schneider’s puzzling pose.

I think he's just concerned about his battery life. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) June 17, 2017

For his part, Schneider has yet to address the insults from Rogen and his fellow comedians. His most recent tweet is far more politically inspired. “I just wish debate & dissent & persuasion was used in Gov’y & by main stream media!” he wrote.

Thank you for all your thoughtful comments and ideas.

I just wish debate & dissent & persuasion was used in Gov't & by main stream media! — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) June 17, 2017

Despite their similar occupations, Rogen and Schneider have not worked together.