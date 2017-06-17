Rob Schneider Blocks Seth Rogen on Twitter, Comedians Troll Him Back

Follow Us on Twitter @Variety
Seth Rogen Rob Schneider Twitter
Tara Mays/Variety/John Milne/SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

Rob Schneider is currently the butt of the joke on Twitter after he blocked fellow comic Seth Rogen for an unknown reason over the weekend. In turn, multiple other comedians responded to his social media faux pas as they do best: Comically.

Rogen first noticed he had been blocked by the “Real Rob” star early Saturday morning, simply tweeting, “What the f–k?!”

Never ones to pass up a good pile-on, comedians like Ike Barinholtz, Kumail Najiani, and Moshe Kasher decided to troll Schneider back in return. Najiani even highlighted the “Sandy Wexler” actor’s notorious Donald Trump leanings with a screenshot.

Some celebrities like Nikki Glaser, Andy Cohen, and Ron Funches simply took the opportunity to join in on the laughter.

Rogen then took the bit a step further, tweeting a suspicious, close-up second image of Schneider and his family.

“Why does he seem so appalled to be sitting with his own family,” Rogen mocked.

Michael Ian Black lead the trolling on the second photo, accidentally poking fun at Rogen’s photography skills as opposed to Schneider’s puzzling pose.

For his part, Schneider has yet to address the insults from Rogen and his fellow comedians. His most recent tweet is far more politically inspired. “I just wish debate & dissent & persuasion was used in Gov’y & by main stream media!” he wrote.

Despite their similar occupations, Rogen and Schneider have not worked together.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Digital News from Variety

Loading
ad