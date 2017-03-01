Producer and former Universal Pictures production chief Scott Stuber is talking to Netflix about running the streaming service’s feature film unit, sources confirmed.

The producer who made films like “Ted” and “Patriots Day” has also been interviewed by Viacom CEO Bob Bakish, who is looking to find a successor to Brad Grey to top Paramount Pictures.

Stuber is said to be more interested in the Netflix job, believing that it would give him more autonomy to make movies, while the Paramount job could involved a greenlight committee that would include Bakish and others.

Both Netflix and Paramount are said to be intent to fill the top jobs as soon as possible. The Netflix production post has been open since Pauline Fischer left the position in November. Grey left after a dozen years at Paramount, a studio that is now being run by a committee of executives that includes COO Andrew Gumpert, president of distribution and marketing Megan Colligan, motion picture group president Marc Evans and Amy Powell, president of TV and digital.

Stuber did not respond to requests for comment.

While Netflix has acquired most of its films in the past, it is looking to move more boldly into its own productions.

More to come…..