Mic Taps Viacom Exec Sarah Iooss as EVP of Revenue

Sarah Iooss, after more than 13 years at Viacom, is joining digital-media company Mic as executive VP of revenue.

At Mic, she will oversee the sales team and market-facing products, tasked with expanding its media solutions and branded-content offerings.

Iooss starts at Mic on Monday, Aug. 14, based at the company’s New York headquarters. She reports to president Jonathan Carson, the former chief revenue officer of Vevo who joined the company earlier this year.

Most recently, Iooss was Viacom’s senior VP of business development, overseeing strategic partnerships across the company’s digital, mobile and data-driven marketing footprints — including cutting Viacom’s deal with with Snap for Snapchat Live Stories, Discover and ad sales. Since joining Viacom on the Spike ad-sales team in 2004, she has held various positions at Viacom, including SVP of digital ad sales for the music and entertainment groups.

“Sarah’s creative and strategic approach to content, partnerships and communications is incredibly impressive,” Carson said in a statement. “I couldn’t be more excited to welcome her to the Mic team, helping to deliver those important perspectives to our brand partners.”

Added Iooss, “I’m a firm believer that consumers are looking for their social values to be reflected by the brands they interact with and support. I have followed Mic for some time with great admiration of how they help brands do exactly this.”

Iooss holds a BA in creative writing from Connecticut College and earned an MFA in writing from The New School.

Earlier this year Mic raised $21 million in funding from investors including Time Warner. The company, founded in 2011, also outlined plans for nine vertical channels aimed at different audience segments.