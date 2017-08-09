Samsung and Live Nation to Stream Coldplay’s Chicago Concert in Virtual Reality

Samsung and Live Nation will broadcast Coldplay’s “A Head Full of Dreams Tour” live in virtual reality from Chicago’s Soldier Field on August 17, starting at 9:30 pm ET.

Fans using Samsung Gear VR in more than 50 countries will need a Gear VR headset with a compatible Samsung smartphone, and navigate to the Samsung VR service. A concert replay will also be available on Samsung VR for a limited time.

“Through our industry-leading VR hardware and platform ecosystem, we are thrilled to offer Samsung Gear VR owners access to premium, immersive live entertainment and experiences in full 360,” said Michael Schmier, Vice President of Content and Services, Samsung Electronics America. “Live Nation is a trailblazer when it comes to producing live virtual reality concerts, and we’ve been excited to bring Coldplay into the mix since announcing our collaboration with Samsung and Gear VR in late May,” added Kevin Chernett, Executive Vice President, Global Partnerships and Content Distribution, Live Nation.

Coldplay has performed before 5 million fans on its “Head Full of Dreams Tour” since its launch in March of last year, according to promoter Live Nation.

 

 

 

