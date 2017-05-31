Samsung’s Gear VR Headset Becomes More Social With Chromecast Support

Oculus has added support for Google’s Chromecast streaming adapter to Samsung’s Gear VR virtual reality headset, allowing Gear VR users to stream their game play, or anything else they are seeing, to a nearby TV. This comes after Google first announced plans to bring Chromecast support to its Daydream VR platform.

To start casting, Gear VR users just need the latest version of the Oculus mobile app for Android. Users then launch a cast session from that app, put their phone into the headset, and bystanders will be able to watch all the action unfold on TV.

Adding cast support is a smart move for mobile VR and has the potential to make devices like Gear VR and Google’s Daydream View headset a lot more social. Instead of completely isolating users from bystanders, they now have the ability to give others guided tours of VR content — an experience that’s very similar to the way Sony’s PlayStation VR includes audiences.

Support for Chromecast coming to Gear VR is also another sign of Google and Samsung, as well as Oculus, working more closely together. Samsung also recently announced that the Galaxy S8 will get support for Daydream, making it the first phone to support both Gear VR and Daydream headsets.