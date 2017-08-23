Samsung’s New Note 8 Is a Plus-Sized Phone With a Premium Price Tag

Samsung officially unveiled its new Galaxy Note 8 phone at a press event in New York Tuesday, showing off a premium phone with a price tag to match: The successor to last year’s disastrous Note 7 comes with a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED screen, powerful innards and a dual camera as well as an improved S-Pen stylus. It will cost $930 or more, depending on carrier and configuration.

The Note 8’s 6.3-inch display comes with a 2960 x 1440 resolution and a pixel density of 521 ppi, all of which goes to say that you’ll be able to enjoy videos in close to 4K and read websites without having to scroll a whole lot at all. Much like the iPhone 7, the Note 8 also has a dual camera, using a wide-angle and a telephoto lens. This makes it possible to pick the area of focus, and blur out the rest, even after the photo has been taken, and should generally result in better-looking pictures.

Key to the Galaxy Note line has always been the added stylus, or S-Pen, as Samsung likes to call it. The company claims to have improved the pressure sensitivity of the pen this time around. The Note 8 also offers wireless charging, water resistance, iris and fingerprint scanning as security mechanisms and more.

All of this is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and 6GB of RAM, which should make for a snappy experience even when multi-tasking. The standard model comes with 64 GB of storage on-board, as well as an SD card slot to add additional storage. 128 GB and 256 GB models are also available, but will cost even more.

Speaking of costs: T-Mobile will be selling the Note 8 with 64 GB of storage for $930. The same phone costs $960 at Verizon, and $940 at AT&T. Pre-orders for the device begin on August 24, and it will ship and arrive in stores on September 15. Samsung is also offering a promotion for consumers who pre-order before 9/24, rewarding them with either a free Gear 360 camera or a wireless charging kit and a SD card.

For Samsung, the Note 8 represents not only a chance to compete with Apple’s plus-sized iPhone, but also a way to redeem itself for the Note 7. That phone was recalled, and ultimately discontinued, after batteries kept catching on fire. To make up for the debacle, Samsung is also offering previous Note 7 owners a discount of up to $425 if they trade in their current phone for a Note 8.