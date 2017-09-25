SAG-AFTRA Video Game Strike Ends After a Year

SAG-AFTRA and the video game industry have reached an agreement to end the nearly year-long strike by the union.

The two sides reached an agreement during the weekend. SAG-AFTRA held four raucous rallies during the strike.

“We want to thank our counterparts at SAG-AFTRA for their efforts to conclude this labor dispute and reach a deal that will bring SAG-AFTRA members back to work on upcoming videogame projects,” said chief negotiator Scott Witlin. “The videogame Companies and SAG-AFTRA both worked hard to reach this deal and end the strike.”

The strike began Oct. 21, 2016, against nine of the top American video game producers, developers, and publishers. The dispute was officially resolved in the early morning hours of Sept. 23. The new contract will run for three years from the date of ratification by SAG-AFTRA which should take place in the coming weeks.

The companies said the new contract provides a “substantial” pay increase for performers through both bumps in session fees and additional compensation tied to a performer’s contribution to the video game. In addition, the companies agreed to additional transparency in bookings and to continue to cooperate with SAG-AFTRA in the area of safety, including vocal stress.

The deal on the Interactive Media Agreement was bargained by Activision Productions, Inc.; Blindlight, LLC; Disney Character Voices, Inc.; Electronic Arts Productions, Inc.; Formosa Interactive, LLC; Insomniac Games, Inc.; Take 2 Productions, Inc.; VoiceWorks Productions, Inc., and, WB Games, Inc.

SAG-AFTRA’s last proposal provided for residuals, vocal-stress protections, coverage of stunt coordinators, and disclosure of what the work entails before the performer agrees to the job. During the strike, the companies repeatedly blasted the union leadership for not allowing members to vote on the final offer, providing an immediate 9% pay hike.

The union picketed Activision, Warner Bros., and Insomniac Games during the strike in late 2016. It also marched from its Los Angeles headquarters to the park next to the La Brea Tar Pits for a rally in February, but did not hold a rally after that.