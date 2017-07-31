SAG-AFTRA, NPR Staffers Ratify New Deal

SAG-AFTRA and National Public Radio held signing ceremonies on Monday at NPR headquarters in Washington, D.C., for a new, three-year contract.

The contract was ratified last week by an “overwhelming” majority of NPR’s SAG-AFTRA represented employees.

Management of National Public Radio and SAG-AFTRA reached a tentative three-year deal on July 15, averting a threatened strike by more than 400 of NPR’s news and programming employees. The deal was reached after more than two months of contentious talks with the union objecting to the proposal to set up a separate pay scale for newcomers.

The contract talks started on April 27 and a federal mediator was called in. The contract had expired on June 30, but was extended several times.

NPR is a nonprofit that syndicates its programming to more than 900 radio stations. Its signature programs are “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”

The union and NPR issued a joint statement on Monday: “NPR and SAG-AFTRA have shared a long and productive relationship throughout the years. This was evident in the recent negotiations, as NPR and SAG-AFTRA’s bargaining teams worked tirelessly and constructively to find common ground. Today NPR and SAG-AFTRA together celebrate the tremendous talents of NPR’s news and programming teams, and look forward to supporting NPR’s mission and service to the American public.”