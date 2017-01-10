SAG-AFTRA has asked to become a defendant in IMDb.com’s lawsuit to invalidate the new state law requiring the IMDB Pro subscription website to remove actors ages if requested.

IMDb sued former California attorney general Kamala Harris in November over the law. In a federal court filing on Monday, the performers union asked to join the suit as a defendant, saying the union “is in a unique position to defend the constitutionality of this law, because of its expertise concerning the phenomenon of rampant age discrimination in the entertainment industry that gave rise to its involvement as the sponsor of AB 1687 and to the passage of this legislation.”

“SAG-AFTRA is in a unique position to defend the constitutionality of AB 1687,” the filing also said. “SAG-AFTRA receives discrimination complaints and grievances from its members and gathers information on age discrimination in the entertainment industry. SAG-AFTRA’s sponsorship of AB 1687 arose from this institutional knowledge of common entertainment industry practices.”

The suit alleges that the law is unconstitutional.

“IMDb shares the worthy goal of preventing age discrimination,” the suit reads. “But AB 1687 is an unconstitutional law that does not advance, much less achieve, that goal. To the contrary, rather than passing laws designed to address the root problem of age discrimination, the State of California has chosen to chill free speech and undermine public access to factual information.”

The website, an Amazon subsidary, said in the complaint that IMDb opposes removing information that’s factual.

“IMDb routinely and gladly updates information on IMDb.com in order to correct verified inaccuracies,” he said. “But it has always been IMDb’s policy not to alter or delete any accurate, factual information on the public website. Being compelled to do so not only violates basic free speech principles, but undermines the accuracy and reliability of the IMDb.com database on which millions of users rely.”

SAG-AFTRA lobbied for the legislation with President Gabrielle Carteris, who has contended that she might not have been cast in “Beverly Hills 90210” as high school valedictorian and newspaper editor Andrea Zuckerman had her actual age been known at the time (she was 29 when she was cast as a 16-year-old). “Beverly Hills 90210” aired from 1990 to 2000.