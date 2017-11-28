RYOT Studio Announces Cast for Hulu VR Comedy ‘Door No.1’ (EXCLUSIVE)

DOORNo1_16x9_6
CREDIT: Courtesy of RYOT Studio

RYOT is back producing another show for Hulu’s VR app — and this time around, the AOL / Oath subsidiary has been able to sign up a long list of comedians for the project. “Door No.1,” as the show is being called, is in production right now, and scheduled to come to Hulu’s VR app in early 2018.

The show’s cast includes Steve Little (“Eastbound and Down”), Ravi Patel (“Wrecked,” “Meet The Patels”), Kyle Bornheimer (“Casual”), Missi Pyle (“Another Period”), Mircea Monroe (“Episodes”), Sarah Baker (“Big Little Lies”), Johnny Pemberton (“Superstore”), John Gemberling (“Broad City”), Lucas Neff (“Raising Hope”), Sheaun McKinney (“Vice Principals”) and  Barry Rothbart (“The Wolf of Wall Street”).

Oh, and Snoop Dogg is also doing a cameo appearance, just for good measure. “It’s RYOT’s biggest VR production by far,” said RYOT co-founder and head of brand Molly DeWolf Swenson.

“Door No.1” is a choose-your-own adventure type of story about a ten-year class reunion, complete with long-lost love and erstwhile rivals. The show has been written and directed by Nora Kirkpatrick, with Lee Eisenberg, Jarrad Paul, RYOT and Divide/Conquer serving as Executive Producers.

The show is being sponsored by Bumble and Nissan, and part of an effort to bring new ad formats and branded content to Hulu.

Hulu and RYOT previously cooperated another comedy helmed by Kirkpatrick, “Virtually Mike and Nora.” The studio also produced “The Big Picture: News in Virtual Reality” for Hulu, which now has VR apps available on Oculus Rift, PlayStation VR, Daydream and Gear VR.

 

