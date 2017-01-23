The fifth installment of “RWBY,” Rooster Teeth’s anime hit, will premiere in the fall of 2017, while longrunning sci-fi comedy “Red vs. Blue” returns this spring for season 15.

Rooster Teeth announced the renewals as part if its slate of 2017 animated original series. The shows will debut on First, RT’s subscription video-on-demand service that now has more than 200,000 customers. Pricing starts at $4.99 per month or $35.99 annually.

The current season of “RWBY,” volume 4, concludes its run on Feb. 4. The next volume will continue to follow the show’s four main characters — Ruby, Weiss, Blake and Yang — in their ongoing adventures in the World of Remnant. (Rooster Teeth did not announce plot details for volume 5.) “RWBY” (pronounced “ruby”) is the first American-produced anime to be exported for distribution in Japan.

Launching in May is a new season of “RWBY Chibi,” the show’s cutesy spinoff featuring characters in “adorably hilarious situations,” like making cookies and pancakes or hiding from the vacuum cleaner.

“Red vs. Blue,” Rooster Teeth’s first original series launched in 2003, comes back with season 15 premiering in April. Also returning in 2017 is a second season of snarky adventure series “Camp Camp,” about a dysfunctional summer camp, while Rooster Teeth on Feb. 18 will debut new animated comedy “Sex Swing,” described as a throwback to ’80s-era cartoons that follows a glam-metal band.

“Death Battle,” RT’s series that pits two pop-culture icons in a death match, promises bigger and better battles in 2017, including the highly requested “Lara Croft vs. Nathan Drake” episode on Feb. 1. In addition, Rooster Teeth is developing more episodes of spinoff series “DBX,” which pits characters against each other just for the thrill of the fight; new matchups are slated to include Mega Man X vs. Iron Man, Link vs. Meta Knight, and Genji (from “Overwatch”) vs. Raiden (from “Metal Gear Solid”).

All shows premiere exclusively on Rooster Teeth’s First SVOD platform, then move to YouTube and other free-to-watch platforms after varying window lengths.

“’Red vs. Blue’ started us on this journey 14 seasons ago and ‘RWBY’ has skyrocketed us to where we are now,” Gray G. Haddock, head of Rooster Teeth Animation, said in announcing the slate.

Rooster Teeth’s in-house animation studio recently moved into a new 20,000-square-foot facility in Austin, Texas. Rooster Teeth Animation has about 100 employees, and the company says it plans to grow headcount this year. In 2017, Rooster Teeth is producing at least six animated series, comprising nearly 1,000 total minutes of content, and is developing new future shows for First and potentially third-party distribution partners, Haddock added.

Rooster Teeth is a unit of Fullscreen Media, which is owned by AT&T-Chernin Group’s Otter Media. Fullscreen acquired RT in 2014.

Founded in 2003 — prior to YouTube’s existence and before Netflix began streaming video online — Rooster Teeth has more than 28 million subscribers to its YouTube network as well as 3 million unique monthly visitors to its website. hub and 1.8 million registered community members.