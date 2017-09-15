Digital Anime Series ‘RWBY’ Volume 5 to Get Theatrical Premiere

Rooster Teeth’s “RWBY” Volume 5 is hitting the big screen.

The first chapter from Volume 5 of the anime hit will be screened in a special one-night-only theatrical run in nearly 500 theaters in the U.S., on Thursday, Oct. 12. In addition, the event also will mark the first time that select “RWBY” Volume 4 episodes will be shown theatrically.

Rooster Teeth has partnered with cinema-event distributor Fathom Events for the premiere, which will Oct. 12 at 7:30 p.m. local time. The “RWBY” Volume 5 premiere screenings also will include an exclusive featurette, including interview footage with talent and crew, and other show-related content.

Tickets for the “RWBY” Volume 5 premiere are priced at around $12.50 each, varying by location. Tickets can be purchased online (at fathomevents.com) and at participating theater box offices.

Rooster Teeth has set Oct. 14 as the digital premiere date for “RWBY” Volume 5. It will be available on First, the company’s subscription video-on-demand service.

“RWBY,” created by the late Monty Oum for Rooster Teeth, is set in Remnant, a fictional future-fantasy world filled with horrific monsters bent on the destruction of humanity. A team of four Huntresses in training — Ruby Rose, Weiss Schnee, Blake Belladonna, and Yang Xiao Long — must come together to work as a team to become the next generation of Remnant’s protectors.

“Rooster Teeth is thrilled for this opportunity to celebrate ‘RWBY’ with all the fans, new or old,” said Gray G. Haddock, head of Rooster Teeth Animation. “No comment section online can replace what it’s like to share the laughs and tears with fellow fans, live, in a theater.”

Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt added: “‘RWBY’ has legions of followers in the U.S., and we are pleased to give them opportunity to view the Volume 5 premiere alongside fellow passionate fans.”

The first episode of “RWBY” (pronounced “Ruby”) was released by Rooster Teeth in July 2013, with following episodes released nearly weekly. The show became a hit, and Volume 2 was released in July 2014, followed by the third season in October 2015 and fourth in October 2016. It’s the first American-produced anime to be exported for distribution in Japan.

“RWBY” has since spawned a video game titled “RWBY: Grimm Eclipse,” a manga adaptation, and a comedic animated spinoff series, “RWBY Chibi.” On Friday, Rooster Teeth announced another extension: a new board game, “RWBY: Combat Ready.”

Watch the trailer for Fathom Events’ “RWBY” Volume 5 premiere: