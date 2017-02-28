Rooster Teeth has enlisted a batch of YouTube stars — including Grace Helbig, Hannah Hart, Phil DeFranco and cosplay celeb Jessica Nigri — as guests for season four of its “Million Dollars, But…” comedy series.

Rooster Teeth’s hope is the internet-celebrity guests will drive signups for First subscription VOD service, which starts at $4.99 per month. The show is a spin on classic “would you rather”-style party games. Players suggest absurd situations like, “You get a million dollars, but every time you sneeze you teleport to a random place in the world.” The resulting scenarios are envisioned on-screen, a la “Drunk History.”

The eight-episode season four of “Million Dollars, But…” premieres March 27 on Rooster Teeth’s First, before moving to YouTube and other free-to-watch platforms. The show’s regulars include Rooster Teeth’s Burnie Burns, Gavin Free and Barbara Dunkelman. The show, whose episodes each run about five minutes long, is produced in Austin and L.A.

Other Rooster Teeth originals on deck for 2017 include season 15 of “Red vs. Blue” and popular anime series “RWBY” volume 5, set to debut in the fall. Those will debut on First, which Fullscreen-owned RT says has more than 200,000 paying customers.

The next season of “Million Dollars, But…” will be weirder and more ridiculous than ever, according to Blaine Gibson, the show’s writer and director. “People will get dismembered, people will get punched, people will be hunted by mariachi bands and teddy bears,” he promised.

Rooster Teeth also sells a card game based on “Million Dollars, But…” for $25 — an example of the company’s focus on generating revenue from merchandise.

The company is a unit of Fullscreen Media, which is owned by AT&T-Chernin Group’s Otter Media, which it acquired in 2014. In addition to its SVOD business, Rooster Teeth now has 30 million subscribers to its YouTube network as well as 5 million unique monthly visitors to its website and 2 million registered community members.

Pictured above (l. to r.): Grace Helbig, Burnie Burns and Gavin Free in season four of “Million Dollars, But…”