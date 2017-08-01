Rooster Teeth’s Meta Horror-Comedy Film ‘Blood Fest’ to Star Jacob Batalon, Robbie Kay, Tate Donovan

Rooster Teeth has started production on its latest movie, horror-comedy “Blood Fest” — about a horror-film festival organizer who’s actually a maestro of real-life killing and terror.

“Blood Fest” stars Jacob Batalon (“Spider-Man: Homecoming”), Robbie Kay (“Heroes: Reborn”), Barbara Dunkelman (Rooster Teeth’s “RWBY”), Nick Rutherford (“Saturday Night Live,” “Crunch Time”), and Tate Donovan (“The Man in the High Castle,” “Hostages,” “The O.C.”).

The horror-comedy is written and directed by Owen Egerton, who previously wrote and directed the films “Follow” and “The Axe Murders of Villisca” and also has also written for Ryan Murphy Productions, Fox, Warner Bros. and Disney. Egerton is the author of four novels, including the recently released “Hollow.”

“I am thrilled to be collaborating with Rooster Teeth on this wild, funny, and terrifying love note to horror,” said Egerton.

In “Blood Fest,” fans flock to a festival celebrating the most iconic horror movies, only to discover that the charismatic showman behind the event has a diabolical agenda. As festival attendees start dying off, three teenagers — more schooled in horror-film cliches than practical knowledge about neutralizing psycho killers — must band together and battle through various madmen and monstrosities to survive.

Rooster Teeth is the digital studio and fandom community owned by Fullscreen, which is itself owned by AT&T/Chernin Group’s Otter Media joint venture. The company’s past productions have included the sci-fi comedy movie “Lazer Team” and the series “Red vs Blue” and “RWBY.”

“As we expand our film slate, we’re keeping our focus on fresh, ambitious projects like ‘Blood Fest’,” said Rooster Teeth co-founder and CEO Matt Hullum. “At Rooster Teeth, we’ve always prided ourselves on taking chances to support uniquely talented artists, and we’re excited to continue that tradition as we develop more films for our audience and beyond.”

Producers on “Blood Fest” include Will Hyde, Seth Caplan (“First Girl I Loved,” “In Search of A Midnight Kiss”) and Ezra Venetos, who recently produced the second season of Rooster Teeth’s drama series “Day 5.”

“Blood Fest” will appear on FIRST, Rooster Teeth’s premium subscription VOD service priced starting at $5 per month. The company also is “open to looking at” other distribution options for the movie, according to a rep, so it might not be available exclusively on FIRST.