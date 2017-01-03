Roku continues to grow its presence in the living room: 13 percent of all smart TVs sold in the U.S. are now based on the company’s app platform, Roku announced ahead of CES in Las Vegas Tuesday. At the show, Roku will show off new TV sets from manufacturers like TCL and Element Electronics.

Roku announced in early 2016 that it had captured 8 percent of the smart TV market, with consumers buying more than one million Roku TV sets. Now, one in eight TVs sold in the U.S. are running its apps, according to IHS data relayed by Roku. However, the company didn’t provide any absolute sales figures this time around.

Still best known for its own streaming devices, Roku first teamed up with TV manufacturers to build and sell TV sets based on its app platform three years ago. It’s a market that has long been dominated by a few big players, including Samsung and LG. Roku’s strategy to compete has been to team up with budget-oriented brands that have less of a name recognition on their own.

This strategy seems to have worked well not only for Roku, but also its manufacturing partner TCL, which is back at CES this week to introduce new 4K HDR Roku TVs. China-based TCL is now using Roku’s platform exclusively for all of its TV sets sold in the U.S., and is now the 6th largest TV brand in the U.S. A year ago, it was still ranked number 9.

As for Roku, TVs have clearly helped to grow the company’s overall market share as well. The company said Tuesday that it now has more than 13 million monthly active accounts. Roku customers streamed more than 9 billion hours of video and music in 2016, the company said.

At CES, Roku will show off new 4K HDR TVs featuring Dolby Vision HDR. In addition to TCL, Roku is continuing to work with Hisense, Hitachi, Insignia and Sharp to make Roku TVs. The company also teamed up with Element Electronics to introduce new Roku TVs later this year. Altogether, Roku wants to offer consumers a choice of 150 different TV sets from a variety of manufacturers in 2017.