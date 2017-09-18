Roku Plans to Price Shares Between $12 and $14

Roku is continuing to flesh out its plans to go public later this year. The streaming device maker revealed in an amendment to its original S-1 filing Monday that it aims to price its shares between $12 and $14. Altogether, the IPO could bring in up to $252 million.

However, Roku wouldn’t see all of this money fill its coffers. Menlo Ventures aims to sell 6 million shares when the company goes public, while Sky Ventures plans to sell 668,000 shares. A number of shares are also being reserved for Roku’s underwriters.

At the low-end, Roku’s share of the pot could come in at just $108 million – close to the $100 million first reported when the company first filed to go public earlier this month.

Roku has told the SEC that it generated $199.7 million in revenue during the first half of this year, up 23% from $162.3 million during the same time last year. However, Roku is not profitable. Net loss during those first six months was $24.2 million.

The company currently generates the majority of its revenue with the sale of TV streaming devices, followed by advertising and licensing revenue. However, it looks like Roku may be getting ready to diversify: Variety reported exclusively on Monday that Roku may be looking to build its own Amazon Echo-like smart speaker.

