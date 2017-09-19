Hulu’s New Look, TV Service Go Live on Roku

Roku is bringing its newly-designed smart TV app to Roku’s streaming devices. Starting Tuesday, Roku owners with compatible devices will be able to use the new app, and also subscribe to Roku’s live TV streaming service.

Hulu’s new app, or channel, as it is called in Roku vernacular, is being made available to recent-generation Roku streaming boxes and sticks, including the Roku Streaming Stick, Roku 3, Roku 4, as well as the newer Roku Express, Premiere and Ultra models. The update will also go live on all Roku TV devices. The company said Tuesday that it will add support for additional Roku devices soon.

The new Hulu channel on Roku devices essentially mirrors the look and functionality of the new Roku app on Apple TV, Fire TV, Xbox One and Xbox 360. Hulu first showed off this new look at CES earlier this year when it also previewed its live TV service.

The company’s live TV service launched in earnest in May, offering consumers access to more than 50 channels for $40 a month. Hulu’s “skinny” bundle includes local broadcast feeds in many markets, but doesn’t offer access to Viacom’s channels. Hulu recently added HBO and Cinemax as paid add-ons.

